Dodgers Already Off To Bad Start As Manager Face-Plants Ahead of 'Do-or-Die' World Series Game 6

One game away from elimination, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is out here foot-racing his own players, and face-planting.

Optics are everything, and with one loss away from losing a World Series, the Dodgers look off-balanced.

Especially manager Dave Roberts, who hit the dirt while racing Hyeseong Kim, which is the only action we've seen out of the hyped Korean prospect.

Roberts wore a cow pie on his chest as he laughed off the terrible tumble.

WATCH:

The video emerged late Thursday, from Toronto as the team went north after a three-run homestand in LA to face Toronto for Game 6, and possibly a Game 7.

Instead of hitting the batting cages, the Dodgers are playing recess games.

Without reading too much into the video … this could be an early sign of disaster for LA.

Roberts won't be losing his job in Los Angeles anytime soon. But his judgment this series has been questionable, including his reluctance to bench a slumping Andy Pages in the lineup until a Game 5 change pivoted to Alex Call.

Of course, LA's postseason success has also been credited mainly to the shutout pitching.

In the World Series, Dodger bats are hitting a horrendous .202. And if there's a time to fix it and get out of that slump, it's now.

Leading the series with a Game 5 win are the Blue Jays — on the cusp of winning their first championship in 32 years.

Somehow, the baseball powerhouse assumed to be ‘unmatched’ finds itself against the ropes, hoping it can bounce back on its feet in Game 6 or lock in that one-way ticket to Cancun.

