The Doctor Is Out: Bucks Fire Doc Rivers After 50-Loss Season After Final Blowout In Philly

For Doc Rivers, his next move remains unclear, whether that means a return to television or another shot on the sideline.

Doc Rivers’ run in Milwaukee ends with a whimper, as the Bucks and the veteran coach officially parted ways after a season that never found its footing.

A 126-106 blowout loss to the Sixers, a team Rivers once led, served as a fitting finale. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news Sunday.

The Philly crowd got the last word on a coach who could not get them over the hump either.

READ: After Difficult Year, Doc Rivers Reflects On Coaching Future And Family Priorities

Milwaukee finished the season 32-50. The franchise is searching for its third head coach in three years and facing serious questions about a roster built to contend. Rivers was brought in as the steady, been-there voice to manage a locker room led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

But the Bucks looked disjointed most nights, led by Doc. On the court, the partnership between Antetokounmpo and Lillard never fully clicked before he was released. At times, the two stars looked out of sync, which mirrored the team’s larger identity problem.

In recent days, Rivers struck a somber tone when discussing his future, sounding like a coach who knew how it was going to end. Sunday just made it official.

READ: NBA Curiously Silent After Doc Rivers Continues Spread Of ICE Misinformation

Despite more than 1,100 career wins and an NBA title in 2008, Rivers’ recent stops have followed a familiar script: big expectations with plenty of disappointment.

Rivers also drew criticism earlier this year after weighing in on a Minnesota incident and calling it "straight-up murder," a comment that raised eyebrows, especially after he doubled down, and added to the noise surrounding an already underachieving team.

Now, the Bucks head into an offseason with their title window under pressure and no clear answer on the bench.

As for Rivers, his next move remains unclear, whether that means a return to television or another shot on the sideline.

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