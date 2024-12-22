Do The Vikings Have A Defense Or A Team Of Uber-Talented Dancers?

I know that the Minnesota Vikings are a NFL franchise, but I’m starting to think they might double as an elite choreographed dance team.

Minnesota traveled to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, and it turned out to be an epic clash. After the Vikings took a 27-24 lead late in the fourth quarter thanks to a clutch touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Justin Jefferson , the Seahawks had the ball with under a minute to go. Geno Smith dropped back to pass and looked in DK Metcalf’s direction, but Theo Jackson stepped in to intercept the pass and seal the game for the visitors.

That pick effectively clinched a playoff berth for the Purple and Gold, but it also gave the defense a chance to bust out one of the best dance celebrations you will see this season.

The team didn't make this up from scratch (but I don't care because this is so sick). It's an ode to the old Disney Channel show "Camp Rock," and I'm starting to think that the Vikings did it better.

Somehow, the defense found a way to top their "White Chicks" dance recreation from two weeks ago.

All of these guys are some of the best in the world at what they do on defense, but if they ever hit rough times, they should all chip in to build their own dance studio. They may not look like dancers, but they sure do perform like them.

SKOL!

Which dance did you like better? What dance do you to see them do next? Let me know: john.simmons@outkick.com.