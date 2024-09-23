DJ Uiagalelei's Dad Gets Very Honest About Son's Horrible Season

DJ Uiagalelei's dad Dave got very honest about the state of Florida State football and his son's ongoing season.

The Seminoles earned their first win of the season this past weekend with a 14-9 win over Cal. It was beyond ugly, and the team is now 1-3.

One of the biggest issues is that the team's QB play has been nothing short of atrocious. DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for 843 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and has completed just 57.1% of his passes through four games.

It's been a disaster since the opening loss to Georgia Tech.

DJ Uiagalelei's father weighs in on son's play.

Dave took to X to let his thoughts be known in response to someone tweeting at him that his son needs to play "better."

He responded with the following in a tweet sent Sunday afternoon:

"We all recognize that when there are any offensive struggles, the responsibility ultimately rests on the QB since everything begins with him. DJ consistently takes responsibility for his errors and makes no excuses. He knows what he signed up for and the responsibilities that come with being a QB at a historic school like FSU. Outside of football, as a father, it’s hard to see your son face challenges, but my faith remains strong. I believe that God chooses his toughest soldiers for the hardest battles. Therefore, for me, it’s not about questioning why DJ, but rather asking why not DJ. You can question his play, but never his heart or his character. Philippians 4:13."

Well, at least he admitted that it begins with the QB, and his son is one of the biggest issues with the team right now. He's played horribly all season.

It's almost to the point it's hard to believe it's real. Remember, DJU was viewed as a potential first overall pick when he showed up at Clemson.

That feels like a different lifetime ago at this point. He's now on his third school, is 1-3 and has yet to play an impressive game.

His dad can see what everyone else can, and there's no point in making excuses.

The really bad news for FSU is the team's next four games are against SMU, Clemson, Duke and Miami. Best of luck! They're going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.