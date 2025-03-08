DJ Lagway Gives His Own NIL Money To Florida Women's Sports

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway wanted to find a way to help women's sports on the Gators campus that would coincide with International Women's Day.

So, the star QB decided to dip into his own pocket in hopes of helping his classmates through a partnership with Florida Victorious, the Gators NIL collective. Known for attending numerous women's sporting events across the Florida campus, Lagway has found a way to help those programs out with NIL by giving them part of his revenue.

According to a representative from the Gators collective, DJ Lagway is donating six figures in hopes of helping other sports on campus, which Florida head coach Billy Napier praised.

"It's no surprise to me to see that he has the foresight and the big picture of perspective. I think it's just in his nature, his family, they viewed this as a platform, there's a purpose behind everything that they do. They live life with intention, living life to help other people," Florida head football coach Billy Napier said.

"That's in DJ. It's in his DNA and I think he's first class. I think that he'll continue to do these types of things for the rest of his life. This is who he is. And what a great example. To whom much is given, much is expected, and I think he's taking full advantage of his opportunity to take this platform and run with it."

The Florida quarterback took to social media, explaining why this meant so much to him.

For DJ Lagway, he has the opportunity to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season, coming off a number of impressive performances last season.

As for the money he's making off the field, this was a very generous gesture to women's sports across the campus in Gainesville. We continue to see star athletes across college campuses give back, and this latest example from DJ Lagway is another way of how NIL earnings can go to a great cause.