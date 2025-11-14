Finally! Disney And YouTube TV Reach Agreement After Two Weeks Of Chaos For Football Fans Without ESPN

Disney and YouTube TV reach agreement after two-week blackout that left college football, NFL and basketball fans in the dark.

After a two-week blackout, Disney and YouTube TV have reached a deal to end this nightmare for college football fans who have missed out on two weekends of action.

On Oct. 30, both parties could not come to an agreement on a new deal, and all Disney-owned networks on YouTube TV were taken off the platform, which included ESPN during the height of college football.

This led to an outcry by subscribers, already being raked over the coals when it comes to paying for enough streaming platforms to watch sports across the country. Most recently, with the college basketball season starting, viewers were missing out on more than just Monday Night Football and the premier college football games.

This led to conferences across the college game putting together social media posts discussing the blackout, and how one side needed to do what was best for the consumers. Who knows what's actually ‘best’, given we already pay enough for these subscriptions.

If you weren't a pirate, it became rather difficult to continue signing up for different ‘free trials’ on other platforms, since we were headed towards a third week without service, for something that was already part of your bill.

Also, Andrew Marchand from The Athletic reported that YouTube TV subscribers will also start receiving access to the newly introduced ESPN ‘Unlimited’ App, which will come in handy for those who are also WWE fans, since the network is the new home of their PPV's.

I hope the $20 YouTube TV credit comes in handy for your next bill.

"As part of the new deal, Disney's full suite of networks and stations — including ESPN and ABC — have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers," the Walt Disney announcement said.

There were plenty of outspoken people during this blackout period that voiced frustration about the dispute, which included Pat McAfee.

"We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Disney to bring their content back to YouTube TV. Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day. Thanks for your patience and for being a valued member," YouTube TV said in a statement.

But, the most vocal group of them were all the subscribers, who were once again dangled like a carrot for both parties to use as a negotiation tactic.

Thank goodness this nonsense is over. But, I think history proves we will all be back in this spot in the future. It just won't be with YouTube TV and Disney for the extent of their deal.

Until then, enjoy college football and basketball this weekend.