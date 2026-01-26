Disgraced FIFA Boss Targets Trump While Warning Fans Off US World Cup

Blatter has also previously said the 2022 World Cup should have been held in the United States rather than Qatar. What changed, exactly?

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is concerned about your safety, specifically your travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup. 

Yup, that Sepp Blatter.

According to the 89-year-old Blatter, soccer fans might want to sit this one out because of President Donald Trump, immigration enforcement and America’s supposed hostility toward the rest of the world.

Blatter recently shared comments from Swiss anti-corruption lawyer Mark Pieth, who told a Swiss newspaper, "If we consider everything we’ve discussed, there’s only one piece of advice for fans: Stay away from the USA!" 

Let’s slow this outrage down a touch. 

Pieth also suggested fans would "see it better on TV anyway" and hinted that visitors could be quickly deported if they do not "please the officials."

Blatter reposted those comments approvingly, which means a man banned for ethics violations is now in the travel advisory business.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with most matches taking place in American cities. 

It will be the biggest World Cup ever, expanded to 48 teams and expected to bring millions of international visitors to the U.S. 

There has been no warning from U.S. officials. 

No alerts. No special restrictions tied to the tournament. Nothing.

The truth is, what Pieth and Blatter are really mad about is U.S. immigration policy, not World Cup safety. And that distinction matters, even if they pretend it does not. 

Millions of people travel to the United States every year, attend sporting events, walk around freely and go home. Somehow, the World Cup is supposed to be different.

So, instead of looking at the fake American demon portrayed by these guys, let's go to Blatter’s history.

Blatter resigned from FIFA in 2015 after the organization imploded in a corruption scandal that made FIFA synonymous with bribery and backroom deals. He was later banned by FIFA’s ethics committee. 

During his time in charge, FIFA awarded World Cups to Russia and Qatar, decisions that are still being laughed at.

Blatter has also previously said the 2022 World Cup should have been held in the United States rather than Qatar. (Huh?)

Back then, America was apparently safe, functional and acceptable. Now it is too dangerous for soccer fans. Funny how that works.

The United States hosts Super Bowls, the Olympics, major soccer tournaments and massive international events every year. 

It remains one of the most visited countries in the world. The idea that the World Cup is suddenly a bridge too far does not pass the smell test.

The 2026 World Cup will be crowded. It will involve long lines and overpriced beer. That is guaranteed.

What it will not be is unsafe.

And when warnings about America come from a disgraced former FIFA president who helped break the sport he ran, fans are probably fine ignoring the advice and booking the trip anyway.

