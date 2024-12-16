Diontae Johnson’s Struggles Mount As Ravens Remove WR From Team Activities

Diontae Johnson may be counting down his final days in a Baltimore Ravens uniform.

On Monday, the 28-year-old wideout and former Pro Bowler was excused from all team-related activities this week.

The Ravens announced on social media that Johnson's break was "mutually agreed" upon. In four games with the Ravens, Johnson has made one catch on five targets for six yards.

Johnson recently made headlines after being suspended for one game based on not wanting to play during a Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles when he refused to enter the game.

"We have mutually agreed with Dionte Johnson to excuse him from team activities this week," the Ravens posted on social media early Monday.

The Ravens acquired Johnson in October from the Carolina Panthers, with a sixth-round pick accompanying the wideout.

Johnson became a focal point leading up to Baltimore's face-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 17. He previously played for the Steelers but got himself booted (via trade) for being a nuisance in the locker room and on the sidelines.

Failing to click with the Carolina Panthers, Johnson was then shipped to Baltimore, where he now seems days away from an eventual release.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh previously addressed Diontae's role on the team now that it has shifted more toward being a "distraction."

"All I'm really thinking about right now is Pittsburgh and getting our team ready for Pittsburgh," Harbaugh said. "He won't be here this week and next week will take care of itself."

