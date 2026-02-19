Dion Dawkins Accuses Airline Of Stealing Jewelry & Rolex Watches From Fiancée's Luggage

The Bills offensive lineman blasted JetBlue on social media after claiming luxury jewelry disappeared from his fiancée’s bag.

Dion Dawkins has accused JetBlue of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry out of his fiancée's luggage.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills offensive lineman said that he was flying his family from Los Angeles to Florida when JetBlue employees allegedly plucked the jewelry — including Rolex watches — from Daiyaana Muhammad's bag.

"@JetBlue makes no sense for security. I spent 10k to give my family an experience and put them all on first class @JetBlue Mint from LA to Fort Lauderdale And employees steal my fiancés Jewlery out of her bag. Rolex Watches"

Immediately, comments flooded in from fans sympathizing with Dawkins and demanding accountability from JetBlue.

Listen, not to be insensitive. But who in their right mind not only travels with potentially tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry and MULTIPLE Rolex watches, but also puts it in their checked bag?

Actually, he never specified if the valuables were in Daiyaana's checked bag or a carry-on. But I'm assuming it would have been nearly impossible for a flight attendant to pilfer from a bag that was actually on her person.

I buy most of my jewelry at Target, and I still don't put it in my checked bag. I even have a fake wedding and engagement ring specifically for traveling because I'm afraid of something happening to my real one.

To be clear, what happened to Dawkins and his fiancée should obviously never happen. We should be able to trust our fellow human beings to be honest and to not take things that don't belong to them. But that's not the world we live in.

"We take these reports very seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the matter," JetBlue said in a statement to WIVB News 4. "In addition to conducting a comprehensive internal review, we will coordinate closely with law enforcement and other airport authorities to support their efforts and help ensure the issue is fully addressed."

Look, I hope Daiyaana gets her stuff back.

But I think we've all learned a very important lesson here: we must keep a better eye on our Rolex collections.