Oregon QB Shares Powerful Thoughts After His Puppy Dies: VIDEO

Dillon Gabriel had some clear thoughts about the death of his young puppy.

The Oregon Ducks QB announced over the weekend that his puppy Winston had to be put down because of a stomach issue.

Losing a dog is never easy. In fact, it's one of the few things in life that brings most people to tears. It feels like your heart is being ripped out, and Gabriel is navigating those emotions after having to make a call nobody ever wants to be forced to make.

"I think if it can shed light on being vulnerable and showcasing that we all go through things. I think it's changed my perspective too, that just people go through loss and grief. I think they are shy and scared to love. It makes me more on edge of spreading my arms, bringing people in and hugging them up as much as you can. Like I said, you want to love hard and enjoy every second. That's why there's emotion and passion. Not only life, but football. I choose to still leave him my heart…If you don't love with your full heart, then you're not living," a clearly emotional Gabriel told the press Monday.

Man, if that doesn't make you want to shed some tears, then I'm not sure you still have a beating heart. It seemed like he was almost about to break when he said the final line about living life and loving to the fullest.

The four-legged animals are a constant reminder of what it means to be happy. You can come home from work or school after a horrible day, and a dog will wag its tail with nothing but overflowing excitement to see you.

There's a reason dogs are a man's best friend. They provide companionship, protection, can put food on the table and incredible loyalty. We also take them to war with us to help kill bad guys.

Never in the history of combat has an American soldier ever said, "Hey, we're going into a house loaded with explosives and enemy fighters. Bring the cats."

They bring dogs.

I'm not an overly emotional guy, but when my favorite dog Jake died, it was like my soul had been crushed. I cried more tears over that dog than any human. Even a decade later and it still hurts.

So, I totally understand the pain Dillon Gabriel is going through, and I'm sure many of you do too.

