Dillon Brooks Wants Restraining Order From Baby Mama Over Threat to 'Cut His Fingers'

Former Houston Rockets forward Dillon "The Villain" Brooks is embroiled in a nasty dispute with his baby mama, Heather Andrews.

Brooks has filed for a restraining order against Andrews in Harris County, Texas, alleging she threatened to slice his fingers off in an act of vengeance. The estranged couple shares two children.

Known as an NBA enforcer, Brooks is now entangled in a bitter conflict with Andrews.

Brooks claims she sent messages to herself, impersonating him, and threatened to inflict physical, emotional, and professional harm.

"Most recently, Petitioner has obtained unauthorized access to my OurFamilyWizard (‘OFW’) account and has sent at least one false message to herself, and then actually used that message as the keystone for her current restraining order request against me," the request stated, in part.

In one message, Andrews allegedly wrote, "I’ll habe [sic] someone cut each one of your f–king little fingers off one by one… So you can never play basketball LOL… And actually now I understand why people are racist."

Brooks stated that Andrews issued threats in "different ways that she was going to hurt me either personally, professionally, or both." He also alleges she threatened his mother, saying, "I’ll send someone after your mom to [sic] b*tch."

Brooks met Andrews in 2018 at a Las Vegas nightclub. He was recently traded from the Rockets to the Phoenix Suns as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston.

On Thursday, hours after news of the restraining order broke, Andrews posted a photo of herself on a beach, geotagged at Mar-a-Lago.

