DII College Baseball Game Erupts Into Chaotic Brawl In Extras

What you are about to see is a chaotic boxing match between dozens of athletes disguised as a baseball game.

On Tuesday night, NCAA Division II school Spring Hill College (SHC) and NAIA school University of Mobile (UM) faced off in a baseball game - a rather tense one, I might add.

Heading into the bottom of the 11th inning, SHC player Seth Williams popped a ball into foul territory behind home plate. That would end up being the final out of the inning, and normally players just head back to their benches when that happens.

However, UM pitcher Isidro Jimenez got unnecessarily emotional about recording the out considering the manner in which it happened. After running towards the plate help track the fly ball if necessary, he started yelling at Williams on his way to the dugout.

Williams in turn ran up and got in Jimenez’s face, and before you knew it, both teams had cleared their benches and got engaged in a full-throttle brawl.

"These are haymakers being thrown… these are pure haymakers," the broadcaster said.

The game was suspended after the brawl took place.

SHC released a statement about the incident, apologizing for what happened.

"During Tuesday’s baseball game between Spring Hill and Mobile, play was suspended after the 11th inning following an on-field altercation involving members of both teams," Spring Hill College told WKRG-TV. SHC holds all of our student-athletes and coaches to the highest standards of conduct and sportsmanship. What occurred does not reflect the values of our program or institution."

Don’t let the lower division designation fool you, DII baseball can get wild in a heartbeat.