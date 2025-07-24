Hulk Hogan’s Enduring Legacy: A Titan Of Wrestling | Hot Mic w/ Hutton And Withrow

Hulk Hogan's legacy is one that could take days to retell.

On the day of his passing, tributes and stories celebrating the phenomenon of Hulkamania are flooding in, honoring the proud American wrestler who shaped the childhoods of countless WWE fans both in the United States and around the world.

Hogan’s larger-than-life persona, iconic matches and undeniable charisma cemented him as a cornerstone of professional wrestling, leaving an indelible mark on the wrestling industry and its fans.

Former pro wrestler and broadcaster Jonathan Coachman joined OutKick Hot Mic on Thursday to share his reflections on the wrestling legend, having worked alongside Hogan during the peak of his fame.

When asked by host Hutton about his experience during Hogan’s iconic feud with The Rock, Coachman recalled, "I had a really cool, unique view on the whole thing. Obviously, I was very young when he was a big star in the ‘80s, but I started in the WWE in my early twenties in 1999."

He went on to describe his involvement in what many consider one of the greatest matches in wrestling history: WrestleMania 18 in Toronto, where Hogan faced off against The Rock.

"I did a little skit with The Rock before the match, so I’m kind of tied in," he noted.

Coachman added that his interactions with Hogan were limited, saying, "I’ve only had probably three or four times in my entire career, which was well over a decade in the WWE, where I walked out onto the floor."

Typically, Coachman avoided ringside to stay focused, as "you never want to be distracted because the fans are talking." However, for this match, Coachman made an exception.

"That one, I wanted to be out there, and it was the most amazing 45 minutes of my career watching the fans watch these two icons," Coachman shared. The match itself was a testament to Hogan’s enduring star power.

Coachman recounted how the energy in the arena shifted dramatically, forcing an on-the-fly change to the match’s narrative.

"They changed the match because the fans wanted to cheer for Hulk Hogan and boo The Rock," Coachman explained.

"Hulk, who physically was not where he needed to be," pushed through the grueling match, Coachman added. Reflecting on the experience, he admitted, "I still look back on it as one of the highlights of my career."

WrestleMania 18 wasn’t just a clash of titans; it was a moment that showcased the essence of Hulkamania and how it transcended wrestling to become a cultural touchstone.

And Hogan’s ability to connect with fans, even in the twilight of his in-ring career, demonstrated why he remained a beloved figure for generations.

Rest in Peace, Champ.

