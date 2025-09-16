Diego Pavia's Eligibility: A Closer Look At X's Drama-Fueled Source Off

A game of "he said/he said" is taking place before our very eyes.

Attention, folks! We have ourselves a good old-fashioned "source-off" happening on X regarding Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's eligibility.

To set the stage, On3 posted earlier today about Pavia and his attorney potentially seeking a seventh year of eligibility to play for the Commodores in 2026.

Well, as you can see directly below the post, the original story got community noted into oblivion.

Later in the day, Pavia himself even reposted On3's supposed "fake news" with a post of his own, refuting the claims that he and his lawyer are trying to win him another year of eligibility.

Well, shoot! Case closed then, right?

I mean, this is coming straight from the horse's mouth. There's no way anyone could repudiate these claims if they're coming from Pavia himself…

Oh, wait!

Bah gawd, that's Crazy Pete Nakos's music!

The On3 reporter decided to take matters into his own hands and come in off the top rope like a pro wrestler to community note the community note.

A real "who watches the watchmen" type of situation we have on our hands here.

So, this all begs the question: who is telling the truth in this "source-off?"

Obviously, both parties involved have a certain amount of skin in the game and would have some incentive to bend the truth.

My knee-jerk reaction is to side with Nakos and On3, and not just because I'm a journalist (which I most certainly am not).

The reporters in this instance have way more at stake than some kid playing college football.

If it turns out Pavia is lying, oh well.

It's not like he's committing perjury or anything (at least I'm pretty sure, I'm not a lawyer either).

Apparently, I'm in the minority, as X is pretty one-sided on who is telling the truth here.

Time will tell who is right and who is wrong, as is always the case.

I, for one, am just thrilled to see an old-fashioned "source-off" happening on X in 2025.

It's much harder these days with community notes, but thanks to Pete Nakos, the game is alive and well in the modern era.