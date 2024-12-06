Ex-Wife Of NHL Star Evander Kane Revealed To Be One Of Diddy's Accusers

Diddy is facing a ton of legal issues and is currently sitting in jail with a variable mountain of allegations against them, most of them coming from anonymous Jane Does.

However, according to a report from TMZ, one was required to reveal her identity to continue her lawsuit, and it turns out that she is Anna Kane, the ex-wife of Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.

Her accusations against the rapper and mogul date back to the early 2000s, and occurred when she was still in high school.

"I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager," Kane's attorney Doug Wigdor told TMZ.

"Defendants' demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me."

Kane alleges — as detailed in court documents obtained by TMZ — that in 2003, she was an 11th grader in the Detroit area when she was approached by Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre who said she was hot, name-dropped Diddy, and invited her on a private jet to meet him.

She says that Diddy and others gave her alcohol and drugs before sexually assaulting her.

The lawsuit also contains images of her meeting Diddy, which allegedly took place in his studio, however, to this point, Diddy has denied these allegations.

Anna Kane and Evander Kane — who previously played for the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks before signing with the Oilers during the 2021-22 season — were married in 2018.

They have one child together, however, their marriage ended in divorce back in July 2021.