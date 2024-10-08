Did Troy Aikman Leak Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Marriage News?

Troy Aikman may find himself in some trouble this morning after potentially leaking that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may have already gotten married.

The Monday Night Football commentator was calling last night's Saints vs Chiefs game alongside Joe Buck when it was only a matter of time when the camera panned up to the pop star singer in her suite cheering on her boyfriend.

Or, so we all thought except Aikman.

"The Mrs. likes it," Aikman said as Swift was seen clapping and celebrating.

HE SAID WHAT?!

"Mrs," Troy? What do you mean, Mrs.?! Aikman's comments come after there had been rumors that the two tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Immediately, Joe Buck knew that Aikman either wasn't supposed to leak that the couple were married, or didn't realize the mistake that he had made.

"You know they're not married, right?" Buck immediately said to AIkman after, while presumably staring at him in the booth, giving an "Oh dude, what did you just do!?" look on his face.

"Oh I know," Aikman told him. "I’m sure I’m in trouble for saying that," Aikman responded. The question is though - who would he be in trouble with? Travis and Taylor for leaking the news, or Swifties who will criticize Aikman for not being 100% accurate about their Princess, like Stephanie here:

ARE TRAVIS AND TAYLOR ALREADY MARRIED?

Although there's been no concrete evidence that Kelce and Swift were married during a private ceremony, the rumor has been going around social media in recent months.

Personally, I think the two are still dating and aren't married yet. Just look at everything Taylor Swift does - it's calculated to have the biggest and most significant impact. Do we really think she's not going to make her wedding an international spectacle? Hell, it may rival the Royal Wedding as far as attention it would get.