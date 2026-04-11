Did Rory McIlroy Get An Unfair Advantage At The Masters? | Jon Root

McIlroy is being provided access and opportunity very few others, if any, can take advantage of.

Welp, I created another firestorm on X with this take regarding defending Masters Champion, and current leader in the clubhouse, Rory McIlroy.

He is undoubtedly the hottest golfer in the tournament who, unfortunately, had the shot of the week (so far) butchered by ESPN. He even owns the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history (6 strokes).



But, I believe Rory McIlroy got an unfair advantage heading into The Masters tournament this year.

I understand it's a bold statement, and while I do find it humorous to see it causing a LeBron James standom-type of uproar online, I can explain my reasoning.

After McIlroy's second round at Augusta National yesterday, where he dominated the field, shooting an impressive -7 for a total score of -12, he was asked about his preparation in the weeks leading up to defending his title. He said a few things that piqued my interest.

"I honestly just don't like the three tournaments leading up to this event," McIlroy said smugly. "I did a couple days where I dropped Poppy off to school, flew up here [to Augusta National Golf Club], played, landed back home and had dinner with her… I did a couple of day trips like that where I felt like that was a better use of my time than going to Houston or San Antonio."

McIlroy wrapped things up with, "The more time I could spend up here, the better."

First off, I'm sure that's not what the PGA Tour wants their poster boy saying about the tournaments leading up to this major. It comes across as arrogant and demeaning, and portrays similarities to an NBA player load managing.

I think that alone creates an issue. Sure, Tiger Woods and other top golfers have skipped tournaments leading into The Masters over the years, but I don't remember one of them blatantly crapping on those tournaments like this.

Similar to load management, and how college football players view bowl games nowadays, it makes those tournaments less valuable for broadcast partners, sponsors, and patrons. Why would they want to watch, in person or on television, if the Tour's top players are treating them like they don't matter? What is going to stop more major-winning golfers from doing the same in the months and years to come? It sets a dangerous precedent, but that isn't the point of this article.

Here's why I believe McIlory has a clear, unfair advantage in this year's tournament.

McIlroy was allotted the opportunity to play Augusta National multiple times in the weeks leading up to this year's major. An advantage, a privilege really, which is not against the rules, but creates quite a competitive disparity among the other golfers in the field.

To reiterate, yes, Tiger was known for playing a limited schedule in his prime, and especially later in his playing career, which meant skipping the Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open, like Rory has this season. He also certainly played pre-tournament rounds at Augusta, but there is no verified public record of how many times he played before a given Masters tournament.

When you become a Masters champion, that does include the perk of an honorary membership at Augusta National Golf Club, without having to pay the hefty club bill, but you have no voting privileges like the existing members. This course is not like Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida, though, where McIlroy is a member and has unlimited access. Access to the course is open from mid-October to mid-May, so winning does undoubtedly provide the champion special access to the course, which in some sense is earned. In other ways, it creates a fairness issue, if left unchecked and unregulated. While we'd hope that Augusta wouldn't allow past champions like Rory to abuse his special access, it is obviously subjective what constitutes "abuse."

Another important factor is that players who have qualified for The Masters may be invited to arrange practice rounds in the weeks/months leading up to the tournament, but it's not guaranteed or even a standard option for those that qualified. These practice rounds are only if the club's schedule allows and if they receive special admittance through an invitation.

While the vast majority of players still rely mostly on Masters week practice rounds, it’s not equal access, or remotely equal access for everyone when it comes to playing at Augusta beforehand. By McIlroy's comments, we can discern that he is being given access to the course other players don't have, giving him knowledge and course familiarity that is easily exploited, leading to better play.

Is this like Gavin Newsom telling Californians they need to stay locked in their homes during a pandemic, while he is able to enjoy fine dining at the French Laundry? I think so. Rory is being provided access and opportunity the rest of the field, minus very few others, can take advantage of. Much of The Masters field are Californians stuck on the outside looking in — Rory is Gavin Newsom enjoying special access.

That's why I think it's no coincidence that McIlroy is dominating Augusta this week.

I will give McIlroy this: he's smart. He's a great golfer. He's completed the career grand slam. He's taking advantage of a system and his status, which provides him these special opportunities. He's capitalizing on it, as he should.

Now it's time for the PGA Tour to get clear answers on how often Rory played beforehand, how often players should be allowed to play beforehand — regardless of major champion status — and to close the competitive disparity gap I believe exists.