Dick Vitale Gets Standing Ovation In Return To Broadcasting

It's kind of hard given that he has become synonymous with college hoops but until Saturday it had been nearly two years since ESPN's DIck Vitale was part of the broadcast for a college basketball game.

Vitale has had his share of health battles over the last couple of years — including several bouts with cancer — but fortunately, the 85-year-old is in good enough shape to get back to business.

He made his return on Saturday for an ACC matchup between Duke and Clemson, and the crowd at Clemson made sure he got a warm welcome.

Afterward, Vitale was overcome with emotion and it clearly meant the world to him to be back courtside between broadcast partners Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be here," Vitale said. "I was telling Cory before, this is like my Super Bowl, to be able to be sitting at courtside and do a game, it beats the hell out of chemotherapy and radiation."

Then — as if that wasn't enough to make you wonder who is cutting onions next to you — Vitale offered a message to kids who are battling cancer themselves.

"And I want to say to all the kids who are patients out there, please, listen to me; think positive and have faith, and keep fighting and fighting and fighting."

Man, what a powerful moment.

Over the last couple of years, Vitale has faced multiple forms of cancer but is thankfully cancer-free.

However, plans for Vitale to return to work last month for a game between Duke and Wake Forest were derailed when he had an accident at his home just a few days before the game.

Obviously, his return had to wait a couple of weeks, but that probably just made it feel that much better.

Welcome back, Dickie V!