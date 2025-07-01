Dick Vitale Calls Out Jealous WNBA Players After Caitlin Clark's 'Absurd' All-Star Vote Ranking

Dickie V is not holding back on the WNBA for its treatment of Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark was named a captain for this month's WNBA All-Star Game after receiving more fan votes than any player in the league. When it came to her fellow peers, however, she didn't receive nearly the same amount of support, which has many, including Dick Vitale, understandably frustrated.

Clark ranked first in fan voting among WNBA guards and third in media voting, but her fellow players voted her ninth among guards.

The only excuse for Clark coming in at ninth in player voting is that she has missed several games this season due to injury, but that doesn't change the fact that she's the face of the league and the most impactful player in the history of the WNBA.

For Vitale it's simple: Clark being ranked ninth by her peers is rooted in nothing but jealousy.

While the jealousy aspect of Vitale's claim about Clark is impossible to confirm, his notes about Clark's impact on the league are inarguable. The former Iowa star has sold out arenas around the league, helped set new TV ratings records, and undoubtedly had an impact on the league's phasing in of its league-wide charter program during the 2024 regular season, Clark's rookie year.

After Vitale's mentions were flooded with people supporting his take on Clark and others not living in reality, the legendary broadcaster fired off another post on X doubling down on his opinion that Clark doesn't get the respect she deserves.

Rookie Paige Bueckers ranked fourth among guards in player voting, while Angel Reese finished 12th among frontcourt players in the player voting.