'They Take Too Much Money': Diamondbacks Pitcher Merrill Kelly Roasts California Taxes After Snubbing Padres

Gavin Newsom may have just cost the San Diego Padres a spot in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

California's absurdly high taxes, particularly in higher income individuals, played a major role in the Padres losing out on signing a valuable free agent pitcher. And that's not speculation, it comes directly from the player himself.

Merrill Kelly reached free agency after the 2025 season, a year in which he split time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. The 37-year-old had another very good year between both teams, putting up a 3.52 ERA, striking out 167 hitters in 184 innings, with just 48 walks and a 1.11 WHIP. That was good for 3.1 wins above replacement, making him a well above average pitcher.

Just the type of pitcher the Padres need, considering the issues they have in their rotation. Yu Darvish is already out for the 2026 season, Dylan Cease signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, Michael King is coming off an injury, Joe Musgrove is returning after missing 2025 with Tommy John surgery, and depth options like Randy Vazquez, JP Sears, or Matt Waldron are uninspiring, to say the least. And sure enough, they offered Kelly a three-year deal, exceeding the Diamondbacks' two-year offer.

So, how did he wind back up in Phoenix?

Merrill Kelly Roasts California Taxes, Returns To Diamondbacks

Well, Kelly turned down San Diego and picked the Diamondbacks, despite the shorter contract and lower guarantee, because California's taxes made it a smarter financial decision to make less money. In an interview with the "Foul Territory" show, Kelly explained his reasoning for returning to Arizona.

"I don’t think it’s any secret on how much money you get taken out of your pocket when you go to California," he said. "I love San Diego," he added. "It’s just, like I said, they take too much money out of my pocket, man. The taxes over there are a different level."

When factoring in the difference in tax rate, California charges 13.3% for top earners, compared to just 2.5% in Arizona, Kelly would have taken home significantly less money in San Diego than in Phoenix.

"We had my numbers guy run the numbers, and it just made more sense to come home," Kelly said.



The California Post ran the numbers too, finding that the difference in income tax on a $20 million annual salary comes out to a whopping $2.13 million per year. Plus the additional 1.3%, or $260,000, that California withholds for State Disability insurance. Not to mention the increased property taxes you pay in California, and how much more expensive real estate is for similar properties.

This is why the Dodgers have used deferrals to sign free agents; those players can take their future salary in other states with lower tax burdens. It allows them to receive market value now and take home more of their money, instead of paying Newsom and the Democratic Party's ridiculous rates.

Somehow, California and Newsom keep finding new and exciting ways to lose.