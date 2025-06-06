Diamondbacks Get Another Huge Blow, Lose Corbin Burnes For The Year

The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered a massive blow to their postseason hopes on Friday.

Earlier this week, star pitcher and high-priced free agency acquisition Corbin Burnes left a start early with right elbow tightness. For a pitcher and his team, "right elbow tightness" might be the worst words in the English language, as predominantly a precursor to a requirement for elbow surgery.

Still, the team held out some hope that he'd be able to avoid surgery. On Friday, those hopes were officially dashed. The Diamondbacks announced that Burnes is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, officially ending his season.

And for a team already floundering relative to preseason expectations, it just might end its hopes of making the postseason.

Corbin Burnes Injury Hurts Already Thin Arizona Rotation

Burnes was in the midst of another excellent season, with a 2.66 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64.1 innings. But it was a worry that his velocity had dipped from 95.3mph in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, to 94.1mph this season. We might have just learned the reason why.

This injury has huge ramifications for the NL West division race, the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the remainder of the 2025 season, and well into 2026.

Tommy John recoveries take roughly 12-14 months, at best, and with the timing of Burnes' surgery, that would keep him out until at least August of 2026, more likely September. Meaning that if there are any delays or setbacks, he could miss the entirety of the 2026 season as well. Not the best way to start a six-year, $210 million contract.

The Diamondbacks heading into the season hoped that Burnes would be the missing piece to help them challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for a division title. A rotation with the 30-year-old star, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez would be formidable. But all those pitchers have now battled either injury or poor performance, relative to preseason expectations.

Unsurprisingly, the Diamondbacks find themselves in fourth place, at just 31-31.

Thanks to a third wild card spot, they remain just 3.5 games out of playoff position, but if they do decide that it's not worth going all in with their best pitcher hurt, they could become deadline sellers. Potentially opening up an entire new set of available players this summer for contending teams.

Losing Burnes also becomes a boost for the playoff odds of their division rivals; the Padres and Giants especially, now have a clearer path to a wild card berth.

For Arizona, there's no way to sugarcoat it. This is a massive blow. And it's a blow for fans of the sport who love watching the best in the game compete.