Diamondbacks-Cubs Play One Of The Wildest Games In Baseball History

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs just played one of the wildest games we've ever seen. And it was in a game started by Corbin Burnes, one of the best pitchers in the sport.

Through the first six and a half innings at Wrigley Field, this was a relatively normal baseball game. The Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, thanks to a Carson Kelly home run. Arizona used an RBI groundout from Josh Naylor in the fifth inning to cut the lead in half. All sane, traditional baseball activity. Then all hell broke loose.

In the bottom of the 7th, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit a Grand Slam, extending the Chicago lead to 6-1. Michael Busch added another run on a single, making it 7-1. With just six outs to get, Chicago's win expectancy jumped to 99.4 percent. Sounds simple enough, right?

It was not simple.

Diamondbacks-Cubs Go Ballistic In The Late Innings

Down 7-1 entering the 8th, Arizona loaded the bases for Eugenio Suarez, who promptly launched a 1-1 pitch into the seats for a Grand Slam of his own.

That was historic enough; just the sixth time since 1956 where the Cubs and their opponents hit a Grand Slam in the same game. Still, Arizona trailed 7-5, putting the Cubs win expectancy at a healthy 87 percent. But the Diamondbacks weren't done yet. Not even close.

With two outs and runners at second and third, Geraldo Perdomo hit an infield single, making it 7-6. Then Randall Grichuk hit a routine grounder to third that got under the third baseman's glove. They sent Perdomo all the way from first, and though the throw beat him, Kelly couldn't make the play, putting Arizona in front 8-7.

From 99.4 percent win expectancy to 35.5 percent win expectancy in just one, seven-run inning. But we're not done there.

After a Josh Naylor walk, Lourdes Gurriel came up and launched a three-run homer.

The Cubs went from ahead 7-1 to down 11-7, after a 10-run eighth inning for Arizona. Win expectancy from 99.4 percent to just 3 percent in just a few minutes.

Surely, though, that was the end of it. The Diamondbacks held on to an 11-7 lead in the eighth inning…right? Well. Not exactly.

Chicago immediately threatened, getting runners on first and second with nobody out. Carson Kelly, naturally, hit his second homer of the game, making it 11-10 with nobody out.

Sure enough, with a runner at first and one out, Kyle Tucker came out and launched a go-ahead two-run homer of his own.

12-11 Chicago. Still not done.

Seiya Suzuki came up and went back-to-back, pushing the lead to 13-11.

Sixteen runs in a single inning, between the two teams. 21 runs combined in two innings. Both teams blowing win expectancies of over 95 percent in the same inning. It doesn't get much more fun than that. And here's how it looked visually, per Fangraphs.

Somehow, Chicago got the final three outs to pull out a 13-11 win, after giving up 10 runs in the eighth inning. Only a handful of times in the history of baseball has a team allowed a 10-run inning and still won. It happened in 1989 and again in 2006, and that's about it for the modern era.

What a wild game, and in an era where offense is getting harder and harder to come by. But that's why you buy a ticket and go to the ballpark; you never know what you're going to see.