DHS Prosecuting Two Leakers Undermining ICE Raids

The new Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump is not taking efforts to undermine their priorities lightly.

Secretary Kristi Noem provided video to Fox News earlier on Friday explaining that DHS had located two individuals who leaked information about operations and ICE raids to outside groups. Those leaks could have put agents' lives at risk, as well as allowed dangerous criminals to escape justice.

"We have identified two leakers of information here at the Department of Homeland Security who have been telling individuals about our operations and putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy," she said. "We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they've done."

"We're going to continue to do all that we can to keep America safe," she continued.

DHS Leakers Show How Trump Administration Gets Undermined By Political Activists

A DHS spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, told Fox News that the leakers will be referred for "felony prosecutions."

"We are preparing to refer these perpetrators to the DOJ for felony prosecutions," she said. "These individuals face up to 10 years in federal prison. We will find and root out all leakers. They will face prison time, and we will get justice for the American people."

There is quite literally, a new sheriff in town.

What's most frustrating about this story isn't just that government officials thought it was worth protecting criminals and potential criminals from arrest and deportation, but that this attitude is common throughout the federal bureaucracy.

At every turn, the Trump administration's agenda is undermined by those who view their jobs as protecting left-wing priorities, not executing on plans and goals set by the chief executive of the United States. That's why the DOGE efforts, the layoffs, and many other policies enacted by the new administration have been so criticized and remain so important.

Because the federal employees will undermine any priorities they don't like. And they don't like ICE, and they don't like securing the border.