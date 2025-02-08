Dez Bryant Roasts Cowboys: ‘Stupid Decisions’

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant isn't a fan of the current iteration of his former franchise.

The Cowboys parted with Mike McCarthy, replacing him with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. They have to figure out their cap situation with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons eating up a huge chunk of their available space.

Given the direction of the franchise, finishing 7-10 in the 2024 season and missing the playoffs entirely, Bryant isn't pleased with the recent decisions the Cowboys have made.

"I've been in that organization, so I'm looking at it from a different lens. They weren't pulling the plug or making moves to try to make the team better. That's when I knew things was going down for us," Bryant said to Fox News Digital.

"Then, after the season, McCarthy dipped, the process of bringing in these coaches — Jerry, Stephen — they didn't seem like they was too concerned. I don't know if it's a tank, going through the motions, getting something in the future. It's something."

Dez Bryant Doesn't See Much Reason For Optimism In Dallas

He continued, saying the Cowboys don't have the depth to compete at the top level of the NFL.

"I don't expect the 'Boys to be good for the next couple years," he said. "You need good role players, you need more star players, especially in today's NFL. Teams are loaded. You can't have just one receiver. You got teams with three ones, two ones. The Cowboys only got one. And the rest might be threes. I don't see us getting better."

The "stupid decisions" they've made aren't setting them up for success, per the retired NFL legend.

"It's not anything personal. It's just the writing on the wall," he concluded.

And he's probably right. It's amazing how quickly things can change in the NFL, with the Cowboys entering 2024 with extremely high expectations. But the injury to Prescott derailed the season, and exposed that lack of depth Bryant highlighted.

But one good draft could push Dallas back towards contention. Though that's often easier said than done, especially with the Cowboys. Have to stay away from those "stupid decisions."