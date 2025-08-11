De'Von Achane Gets Another Boost To His Already Sky-High Fantasy Football Value

With Alexander Mattison out and no true competition behind him, Achane is set to explode in 2025.

Most fantasy football players agree on the top-tier running backs for 2025: Saquon Barkley (Eagles), Bijan Robinson (Falcons) and Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions). If you don’t land a Top 5 pick, chances are you’ll miss out on all three.

But what if a late first-round pick (possibly early second) could land you a back with more upside? That player is De’Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN’s average draft position (ADP), Robinson (3.4), Barkley (3.6), and Gibbs (5.4) are all generally off the board within the first five picks. Achane, on the other hand, is sitting at 14.4 — late Round 1 or early Round 2. That’s a massive value gap for a player who might outscore them all.

De'Von Achane has league-winning upside again

Sure, the top three backs outscored Achane on a per-game basis last season — but none of them were as efficient. Achane had fewer than 300 touches, yet only Jahmyr Gibbs produced more fantasy points per touch. He easily outpaced both Barkley and Robinson in that metric.

Entering 2024, Miami’s backfield looked crowded: Achane, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and rookie Jaylen Wright. But now? Mostert and Wilson are gone. Alexander Mattison was signed to provide veteran depth, but he just suffered a season-ending injury. That leaves only Wright and 2025 sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon behind Achane.

Mike McDaniel won't use Achane as a full-blown workhorse — he’s 5'9", 191 lbs, after all. But there’s no question who the lead back is, and in this offense, you want the starting running back on your fantasy football roster. Wright and Gordon are going to see touches, and both could be strong fantasy football values in their own right, as late-round picks.

However, there's a clear lead dog here and it's De'Von Achane. He's already shown elite efficiency in his two seasons with the Dolphins, and Mike McDaniel has already proven that he's a fantasy-football-friendly playcaller, especially for running backs.

Achane finished in the Top 5 in fantasy points scored last season among running backs, despite a lower touch number than most. He was a league-winner in 2023, appearing on the roster of 35% of players who won their league's championship, according to ESPN. In 2024, he was on 17% of championship rosters.

Despite all that, Achane is still going late in the first round and early in the second. It really doesn't make sense. He's young (doesn't turn 24 until October), doesn't have a ton of mileage (only 411 touches in two NFL seasons), faces minimal backfield competition and plays in an explosive offense with a head coach who loves to feature running backs.

Don't overthink it. Draft De'Von Achane to your fantasy football team in 2025 and put yourself in position to win a championship.