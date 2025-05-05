Cleveland Browns Linebacker Arrested for Assault

A former 10th overall draft pick by the Steelers, linebacker Devin Bush, was arrested on Sunday after getting into an argument with his girlfriend at his home in Bell Acres Borough, Pennsylvania.

The 26-year-old was arrested and booked for ‘simple assault’ and ‘harassment,’ according to the New York Post.

Details of the alleged domestic incident note that Bush and his girlfriend were in a heated argument, during which he allegedly threw her against a massage table.

Bush admitted to smashing the woman's phone during the altercation but denied making physical contact with her during their heated exchange. The woman's testimony also noted that Bush seized her car keys.

Since 2019, Bush has played for the Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns, the last of whom re-signed Bush to a one-year deal this offseason.

Bush has a scheduled preliminary hearing for May 20 in Allegheny County court.

The Browns are aware of the situation and are monitoring for further action, according to ESPN.

