NHL's Devils Social Media Team Takes Hilarious Shot At NFL's Chiefs

The New Jersey Devils found themselves on the road against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, meaning that the game had to go toe-to-toe with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was less than ideal, but the Devils' social team had a hilarious, cross-sport shot at the Chiefs and their uncanny ability to have things fall their way.

The Devils and Oilers played one of two games on Monday night's NHL slate, and with an 8:30 puck drop, it would be a hard sell for many fans who would rather tune into a more meaningful NFL game than an early November NHL game.

Fair enough, but the Devils had a great way of presenting fans' two options.

I mean… they're not wrong.

You've always got to tip your cap to a little cross-sports burn like that, and I liked that there was even a bit of historical irony to the Devils dumping on the Chiefs like this.

That's because, before arriving in the Garden State back in 1982, the franchise spent 1976 to 1982 in Denver where they played as the Colorado Rockies.

But, before moving to Colorado in 1976, they were the Kansas City Scouts.

The Scouts only lasted from 1974 to 1976, and the NHL hasn't been back to Kansas City since. So — from a hockey nerd's point of view — how funny is it that the team ripping on the Chiefs Monday night is the one franchise that once shared a city with them?

Things worked out nicely for both teams, however. The Devils defeated the Oilers 3-0 to stay atop the NHL's Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in overtime by a score of 30-24 to stay undefeated with a perfect 8-0 record this season.