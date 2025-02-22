Detroit's Dylan Larkin Scores Bizarre Goal That Needed Multiple Reviews

Regularly scheduled NHL action is back after a roughly two-week hiatus for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin — fresh off of Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off —already has a controversial goal on the board.

The Red Wings got back to business on Saturday afternoon when they hosted the Minnesota Wild and Larkin put Detroit up 2-0 with one of the most bizarre goals of the season.

The Red Wings were on a power play and worked the puck down to Alex DeBrincat who walked it out front and appeared to roof one over Marc-André Fleury.

However, as the horn blasted and the Red Wings celebrated, Larkin — who was phenomenal in the 4 Nations tournament — rushed to the goal mouth and battled Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek in the goal mouth before slamming it into the back of the net.

It turns out that Larkin noticed something pretty much everyone else missed which is that the puck hit the crossbar and bounced straight down, meaning it never crossed the goal line.

However, the goal ended up undergoing a couple of reviews and was at one point ruled no goal, with the discussion having to do with whether a whistle had blown before Larkin did his clean-up job.

In the end, it was revealed that the ref had pointed to signal a goal — but did not blow his whistle — therefore the goal stood and the Red Wings took a two-goal lead.

Unfortunately for the Red Wings — who will likely need every point they can get, seeing as they'll probably be in a battle for a playoff spot down he stretch — they need a few more goals in this one to finish with two points.

The Wild wound up storming back and won this one in overtime.