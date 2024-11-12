Detroit Lions Savagely Troll ESPN Commentator With Just Two Words

The Detroit Lions cooked Ryan Clark after beating the Houston Texans.

The Lions pulled off an impressive comeback victory Sunday night to beat the Texans 26-23 to improve to 8-1 on the season.

Dan Campbell has his squad rolling……and the Lions also made sure to save some receipts.

The Lions troll Ryan Clark.

Prior to the Lions pulling off the awesome comeback victory, ESPN personality Ryan Clark declared Texans running Joe Mixon and his fantasy owners were "bout to have a night!"

Mixon finished the game with 46 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown. He averaged just 1.8 yards a carry and his longest run of the night was eight yards.

It was a horrible night outside of his single touchdown, and the Lions made sure to let the world know about it.

Detroit took to X to troll Clark with just two words. Check out the awesome tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Lions are truly built differently. Not only is the team kicking butt on the field, but it's also getting victories off the field.

This is the kind of energy fans crave. The Lions went from being a joke for decades in the NFL to being a true Super Bowl contender.

Detroit used to be a punching back. Dan Campbell has completely turned the culture to the point the Lions have their social media team cooking critics and Ryan Clark. As a Lions fan, I wouldn't have it any other way.

There's something special about this Detroit Lions squad, and I can't wait to see what comes next for Campbell and the squad. There's certainly a special vibe about the guys this season. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.