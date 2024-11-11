Dan Campbell Caught On Camera Having Awesome Reaction To Game-Winning Field Goal: WATCH

Dan Campbell was all smiles Sunday night after the Detroit Lions beat the Houston Texans.

The Lions stormed back from a 23-7 deficit at halftime to win the game 26-23 on a field goal from Jake Bates to improve to 8-1.

It was the definition of a gritty win. It certainly looked like all hope was lost, but Detroit simply refused to quit. Little by little, the team chipped away at the lead to set up Bates' game-winning kick.

Dan Campbell has awesome reaction game-winning field goal.

Campbell was caught on camera watching Bates' drill the game-winning field goal by a very narrow margin, and the head coach of the Lions had a great reaction.

He was all smiles! Check out his awesome reaction below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That look really says it all. Bates had to sneak that ball past the goal posts, but a made kick is a made kick. Doesn't matter if you made it by one inch or by six feet.

A win is a win, and Bates secured Detroit's eighth win of the season. There's no question this team is built differently and Campbell has them rolling.

After decades of being a joke in the NFL, the Lions are a legit contender under Dan Campbell's leadership.

The fact he unleashed an elite smirk and smile Sunday night is just the cherry on top. The Jaguars are up next for Detroit, and that will definitely be a fun one. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.