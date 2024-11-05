Detroit Lions Remain On Course Toward Super Bowl By Acquiring Za'Darius Smith

Dan Campbell told his Detroit Lions team during his postgame speech on Sunday they can beat anyone. And because of that, the team had to make Tuesday's trade for pass rusher Za'Darius Smith.

The Lions, you see, have a goal this year.

They expect to win the Super Bowl.

Smith Fills Aidan Hutchinson Void

They have the best record in the NFC and second best in the entire NFL so who's going to say they can't do it? But there was one problem with that goal:

The club lost Aidan Hutchinson to a fractured fibula and tibia injury weeks ago. And although there are hopes he might be back in time to play in the Super Bowl, well, that's not happening.

That left the club with a void at the edge rusher spot. It meant the team needed pass rush help.

That's the reason for Tuesday morning's trade for Smith – a player with 65 sacks in 132 career games, including five sacks in nine games for the Cleveland Browns.

Smith will be going to the Lions along with a 2026 seventh-round pick, and in exchange, the Browns will receive a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-rounder from Detroit.

Lions Eyeing Smith For A While

This move had been in the works for a while.

Other national media outlets including ESPN and The Athletic reported three days ago that Smith was available and a possible target for the Lions.

Outkick reported a full week ago Smith was available and a possible target for the Lions.

It's a great move for the Lions. They keep their sights on the ultimate goal for this season while addressing the biggest setback of the season in losing Hutchinson.

The Browns? They're season is pretty much over at 2-7. They've already traded away Amani Cooper to the Buffalo Bills and Smith on Tuesday.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Expect a busy day around the NFL.