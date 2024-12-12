Detroit Lions Fan Who Confronted Packers Coach Has Season Tickets Revoked

Stay in your seat and zip it.

A Detroit Lions fan had his season tickets revoked after foolishly going on the field and confronting Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur during a Week 14 matchup.

The perp, identified as 30-year-old Fahad Yousif from Farmington Hills, told WXYZ-TV that he was escorted off Ford Field by security after engaging with LaFleur during the pre-game festivities.

In the footage, LaFleur is seen pointing at the fan after he was allegedly gesturing ‘throat slashing’ at the Packers. LaFleur is also seen berating the man, telling him to shut the f*** up. As it turns out, his unnecessary pestering caused the Lions to revoke his season tickets after his fiery exchange with LaFleur.

"They positioned me on the Packers sideline and things got a little heated," Yousif said.

That brother must have thought he was part of the team. Justice was served.

WATCH THE VIRAL MOMENT:

According to ESPN, the Lions confirmed that the fan was disciplined as a result of the on-field scene.

Keyboard warriors loved the moment … but this is a man's game.

The message sent to the Lions fan read (via Detroit Free Press):

"At this time, your season tickets have been revoked and your eligibility to become a Lions Loyal Member has been suspended indefinitely.

"To reconcile your account, a refund (minus fees) for the remaining Lions tickets in your account will be returned to the same method of payment used during the initial payment."

"If you mess with a coach, any player under said figure should walk over and smack sense into a delusional fan."

The Packers have their own enforcer in Quay Walker, so all opposing fans who are thinking of pulling the same stunt ought to think twice.

After the game, LaFleur shared that the Lions' fan displayed crude behavior.

"I’ve never been a part of something like that. He was talking junk to our players," LaFleur said, "giving them the throat slash sign. I was trying to de-escalate it, and then he got in my face. I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike.

"I’ve never seen that. I’ve been on many fields and usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get in part of the action, and I would like to see security or something step in there and get him out of there. Because he shouldn’t be doing that."

It seems any kind of victory will do for that suffering fanbase … when was the last time the Detroit Lions won anything meaningful?

