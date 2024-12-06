Packers Coach Caught On Video In Intense Argument With Lions Fan: WATCH

Packers coach Matt LaFleur found himself in a heated argument with a Lions fan Thursday night.

The Lions beat the Packers 34-31 in a great game in Detroit, and it pushed Dan Campbell's team to a very impressive 12-1.

The Packers are now 9-4, but still firmly in a solid position to make the playoffs.

Matt LaFleur argues with Lions fan.

Prior to taking a loss on the field to Jared Goff and company, LaFleur wasted no time before getting fired up and exchanging words with a Lions fan.

The Packers coach was caught on video prior to kickoff in a yelling match with a Lions fan, and I don't think they were scheduling dinner plans.

I'm not an expert at reading lips, but it definitely looked like LaFleur told the Detroit fan to "shut the f*ck up."

Watch the moment unfold below.

The Packers coach was asked about what happened after taking the big loss to the Lions, and said the following:

"I’ve never been a part of something like that. He was talking junk to our players, given them the throat slash sign, I’m trying to de-escalate it and then he gets in my face. I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike. I’ve never seen that. I’ve been on many fields and usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get in part of the action, and I would like to see security or something step in there and get him out of there. Because he shouldn’t be doing that."

On one hand, I understand LaFleur's frustration. Who wants to deal with a fan prior to a game? Who wants to waste time with a stranger before a major NFC North matchup?

On the other hand, the fan is kind of awesome for being on the field and immediately targeting the Packers with trash talk.

That's the kind of energy that fires people up. That's the kind of energy football fans crave. It's a fun reminder that football fans are simply a different kind of breed.

That dude wanted to be a legend, saw an opportunity to do it and didn't hesitate.

Plus, the Lions got the win. He was 2-0 at the end of the night. Did the fan take it too far? Is it all part of the game and atmosphere?