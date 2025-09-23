Lions Hilariously Troll ESPN And The Media After Smashing Baltimore

The Detroit Lions cooked on social media after beating the Ravens.

The Lions went into Baltimore Monday night as a 4.5-point underdog, and left the city with a 38-30 victory.

The final score doesn't really do the full game justice because the Ravens tacked on a late touchdown to make it closer than it appeared.

It was an outstanding win for head coach Dan Campbell and his players.

Lions troll ESPN and the media after beating Baltimore.

The Lions didn't forget that nobody in the media seemed to think they had a chance after rocking Lamar Jackson's squad.

They twisted the knife deeper into ESPN and NFL media with a shockingly simple and funny tweet. A total of seven words and the message sent that Detroit is back up and running.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were quick to flood in with plenty of praise for the snappy tweet following Detroit improving to 2-1.

I think it's safe to say Detroit has its moxie and energy back after a really disappointing start to the season. Week one was a bloodbath on the road against the Packers.

It looked like Campbell's 2025 campaign was going to be a huge step backwards. Not so fast, my friends. Detroit responded by blowing out the Bears and then hitting the road to upset the Ravens.

Hopping on social media to do a little trolling is just the cherry on top.

Next up is the Browns. Can't wait. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.