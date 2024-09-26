Detroit Lions Unveil Slick Alternate Uniforms: PHOTOS

The Detroit Lions will be rocking some electric uniforms Monday night against Seattle.

The Lions host the Seahawks on Monday Night Football as Dan Campbell and company look to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Win or lose, I can safely say the Lions will have some of the best uniforms we've seen so far in the early stages of the season.

The black uniforms are incredibly slick, and as we all know, black uniforms just hit differently. Give the alternate uniforms a look below.

Detroit Lions unveil black alternate uniforms.

LionsWire wrote that "the 'Motor City Muscle' uniforms are a reinterpretation of jerseys worn in the late 1990s and early 2000s by former players, including head coach Dan Campbell."

Black uniforms? Check. Monday Night Football matchup? Check. History tied in? Check. What more could you want?

This is the kind of stuff that gets fans excited and amped up going into a big game on the national stage. Seriously, how badass are these uniforms?

The helmet jersey combination is the definition of elite.

I've never been a fan of wearing the jersey of pro sports teams. It's never been my style, but honestly, if I was going to buy my first new Lions jersey in 15+ years, it'd probably be one of these bad boys. The views are going to be awesome Monday night. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.