Desmond Howard Obsesses Over Racial Storyline That No One Cares About Ahead Of CFP Title Game

Ohio State and Notre Dame will duke it out to be kings of college football when they face off in the CFP title game at 7:30 p.m, Monday.

The final game of the season should be a doozy. Two iconic brands with smash-mouth defenses and offenses that can put up points, led by two of the game’s best coaches. You can bet I’m going to anchor myself to a couch and watch every second of this matchup (I’ll also be wayyyy too excited that the insufferable SEC will not win this year’s title).

ESPN’s Desmond Howard is one of the many people stoked for the matchup, but not for anything football-related. Well, it does have to do with Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, so it kind of is, but barely.

Speaking on the set of "First Take" in Atlanta, Howard shared what got him most excited about the title bout. According to Howard, the most thrilling part about the game was the chance of a black coach winning a championship on the same day we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"We have a Black coach coaching the national championship game tonight [on Martin Luther King Jr. Day]. If he's able to pull that off tonight, against that team, in Atlanta, you could not write a better script," Howard said.

Amber Harding said something like this was bound to happen earlier today on "OutKick The Morning" with Charly Arnolt.

Now look, I’m not saying that this sub-plot of a potential Notre Dame win wouldn’t be cool, the optics of it are interesting. However, continuing to push this narrative is both illogical and counterproductive.

If there is a single person who has the right to be excited about potentially being the first black head coach to win a title, it would be Freeman. However, he has repeatedly said that he could not care less about what a title win means for people who share his skin color. In fact, after Notre Dame beat Penn State in the Orange Bowl, he shut down a question from ESPN that had to do with this topic.

Not only does Freeman simply not care, but literally no one else does. ESPN is the one who thinks this is a major deal, but everyone else is just trying to watch a football game. Couldn’t the network just focus on what should be a phenomenal game? It’s Ohio State and Notre Dame for crying out loud! There are plenty of stories to be analyzed in that!

Whatever happens in the game, I will be happy for either program, and I guarantee you the ethnicity of the head coach will not come into my mind. But if Notre Dame wins, get ready for more nonsense like this, because that’s all ESPN seems to get excited about.