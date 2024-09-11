Deshaun Watson Sexual Abuse Saga Returns Like It's 2021-22 All Over Again

Let's recap right off the top: Deshaun Watson is being accused of a sexual assault in a civil suit. The NFL is monitoring the situation under the Personal Conduct Policy. And Watson is denying the assault allegations through his attorney.

That about covers it.

And, checks calendar, this feels strangely familiar.

Watson Back To The Future

It's like we're living in 2021-22 again.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is nearly two years removed from what appeared to be the final chapter of his sexual abuse civil trials and NFL suspension, but this week has sent everyone careerning back in time.

Watson is not facing criminal charges but is staring at a new civil lawsuit filed this week on behalf of plaintiff Jane Doe that alleges in October 2020 Waston sexually assaulted her on what was supposed to be a date.

The suit alleges that Watson was inside Doe's apartment when he undressed and forcibly "penetrated" Doe, according to ProFootballTalk.

Watson, through his attorney Rusty Hardin, denied the allegations.

"We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media," Hardin said in the statement.

NFL Monitoring Watson Situation

The NFL, which previously suspended Watson 11 games under its Personal Conduct Policy, had its say on the matter as well.

"We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy," NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

The league has reached out to Jane Doe's attorney. So this is serious. Watson is seemingly at risk of a new suspension.

Hardin, by the way, represented Watson when 23 former massage therapists alleged Watson sexually abused them. They sued, and those cases have been settled.

Tony Buzbee, the same attorney who represented the massage therapists, is also representing Jane Doe.

Buzbee similarly released a statement on Wednesday that reads in part, "With regard to whether Deshaun Watson ‘knows who this woman is,’ I hope that's his defense. He is well aware of what he did. This case is strong and now that we have filed, we will pursue it with vigor."

Browns Trying To Focus On Football

This new episode – which feels a lot like past episodes – has the Browns trying to manage things other than football. They play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday

"Regarding Deshaun's legal situation, we put out a statement yesterday," coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. "I won't have much to add past that statement. We'll let due process play out and follow the NFL's guidelines.

"We are 100 percent focused on Jacksonville, a hundred percent focused on going on the road against a good football team."

The club's statement the previous day indeed said the club would "respect the due process" of the legal system and "follow the NFL's guidelines."

It seems the plaintiff is willing to at least consider a settlement. Buzbee reached out to Watson's representation last year in an attempt to perhaps negotiate a settlement. Those attempts obviously never resulted in that settlement or even a meeting to discuss a settlement.

That's basically how it played out previously. Which makes all this new stuff feel very familiar.