NFL Pro-Bowl WR Desean Jackson Finalizing Deal To Become Delaware State Coach, Joining Michael Vick In MEAC

Published|Updated

We now have another former NFL Pro-Bowl player joining the ranks as a college football head coach. Just a week after Michael Vick was named the Norfolk State coach, Desean Jackson is finalizing a deal to become the Delaware State football coach. 

We have seen a growing trend in recent years of former NFL players getting into the college coaching ranks, with some starting at the assistant level, but now we have two former superstars in the league following in the steps of Colorado's Deion Sanders. 

For Desean Jackson, taking the job at Delaware State means that he will be coaching against his former quarterback Michael Vick on a yearly basis in the MEAC. After retiring last year from the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Desean Jackson is jumping head first into the coaching business. 

The news was first reported by Jeff Lightsy. Jackson will start his coaching career at the FCS level, the same path Deion Sanders took when he was named the head coach at Jackson State. 

There is one difference with Desean Jackson, which is that he did spend this past season as an offensive coordinator, coaching at Woodrow Wilson High School in California. 

Desean Jackson will become the new head coach at Delaware State

Desean Jackson will become the new head coach at Delaware State. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Now, he's making the jump to college football at Delaware State University, looking to put together a staff of veteran assistant coaches that will want a job at the FCS level. 

But when it comes to recruiting, the MEAC has two of the most dynamic players in NFL history now serving as head coaches in the conference. And yes, since they are both members of the same league, they will coach against each other next season. 

Desean Jackson now joins the likes of Bill Belichick as newcomers to college football. Sure, they aren't coaching at the same level, but it is the most surprising thing we've seen when it comes to new faces entering the sport in recent memory. 

Welcome to the new college football. 

Tags
Written by
Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series. Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football "Credit Card Scandal" along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.