NFL Pro-Bowl WR Desean Jackson Finalizing Deal To Become Delaware State Coach, Joining Michael Vick In MEAC

We now have another former NFL Pro-Bowl player joining the ranks as a college football head coach. Just a week after Michael Vick was named the Norfolk State coach, Desean Jackson is finalizing a deal to become the Delaware State football coach.

We have seen a growing trend in recent years of former NFL players getting into the college coaching ranks, with some starting at the assistant level, but now we have two former superstars in the league following in the steps of Colorado's Deion Sanders.

For Desean Jackson, taking the job at Delaware State means that he will be coaching against his former quarterback Michael Vick on a yearly basis in the MEAC. After retiring last year from the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Desean Jackson is jumping head first into the coaching business.

The news was first reported by Jeff Lightsy. Jackson will start his coaching career at the FCS level, the same path Deion Sanders took when he was named the head coach at Jackson State.

There is one difference with Desean Jackson, which is that he did spend this past season as an offensive coordinator, coaching at Woodrow Wilson High School in California.

Now, he's making the jump to college football at Delaware State University, looking to put together a staff of veteran assistant coaches that will want a job at the FCS level.

But when it comes to recruiting, the MEAC has two of the most dynamic players in NFL history now serving as head coaches in the conference. And yes, since they are both members of the same league, they will coach against each other next season.

Desean Jackson now joins the likes of Bill Belichick as newcomers to college football. Sure, they aren't coaching at the same level, but it is the most surprising thing we've seen when it comes to new faces entering the sport in recent memory.

Welcome to the new college football.