Derrick White Regrets Fight With Fan At Colorado Buffaloes Game But Lies About Getting Hit

NBA champion Derrick White wishes he could take back that terrible fight caught on video while attending the college football matchup between Colorado and Colorado State.

On Sept. 14, a CSU fan hit the CU alum with a spinning backfist, which caused Celtics and Buffs fans to cry foul.

Speaking to the Boston media Tuesday, White expressed serious regret for getting involved in the physical altercation.

White's hat spun from the hard shot, and the whole thing was caught on camera … which isn't a great look for anyone … especially an NBA All-Star. Thankfully he didn't suffer any injuries stemming from the dispute.

"The Colorado situation is unfortunate," White admitted Tuesday.

The Mile High Melee broke out in the third quarter over an alleged verbal dispute.

White and the Buffs had the last laugh, beating the underdog, bloodthirsty Rams, 28-9.

"I never thought I'd be in that situation, honestly," White added "I didn't actually get hit. He just hit my hat off."

Checking the tape, White appeared to get clipped, contrary to his claim of walking away unscathed.

As OutKick's Sean Joseph wrote about the incident, White appeared to stagger back after taking the backfist to his shiny dome.

Celtics fans were galvanized to support White, who was crucial in the 2024 championship run.

"Celtics fans need to find the guy that hit our king," one fan declared.

The viral moment, featuring one fan pleading with the drunk opponent not to hit "Derrick White," was a good reminder to leave inebriated fools at sporting events alone.

