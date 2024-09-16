Celtics Guard Derrick White Hit In The Head With A Spinning Backfist During Altercation At Colorado Game

Boston Celtics guard and NBA champion Derrick White was on enemy territory on Saturday night when Colorado and Colorado State battled it out on the gridiron.

During the game, White, who played his college ball at Colorado, got into an argument with a Colorado State fan. That took place during the second quarter of the game, a witness told TMZ Sports.

The tension between the two rival fans escalated in the third quarter. The Buffaloes were building upon the 14-3 halftime lead they had over the Rams and the situation got heated.

In the video, a group of fans are seen gathering around White. He takes a couple of steps toward a Colorado State fan and is greeted with a spinning backfist to the side of the head.

The strike knocks White's hat off and causes him to stumble backward. He doesn't appear to be all that steady on his feet as he takes a couple steps back towards the action immediately after eating the backfist.

He does the whole readjusting of his shorts thing people do when they've been hit a little harder than they'd like to admit. His NBA instincts then kick in.

Derrick White took a spinning backfist to the side of the head during the Colorado-Colorado State game

Once he knows he has a hold-back guy, he tries to go after the Colorado State fan who had been pushed backwards into a seat after delivering the crisp backfist. Security arrives, watches from afar, and calls for backup.

There's some pushing and shoving that takes place before White turns into a peacemaker and then gets whisked away by someone as law enforcement arrives on the scene.

All in all, a decent reminder to White that he should enjoy the game and leave the chirping of opposing fans to the weekend warriors who show up to the games looking to mix things up.

He's in the NBA. He doesn't need to be eating spinning backfists while supporting his alma mater at a rivalry game. Win rings, collect NBA checks, enjoy the win and keep it moving.