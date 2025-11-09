Derrick Henry Crosses Undeniably Impressive Career Milestone

Derrick Henry now sets his sights on a seventh 1,000-yard rushing season in the past eight years.

Derrick Henry’s Bo Jackson-in-Tecmo Bowl high school stats have finally been topped.

In a Week 10 win over the Vikings, the longtime star running back passed a unique career milestone spanning over a decade: finally running for more yards in his NFL career than in his super-human high school career.

To properly frame it, Henry needed 10 seasons to surpass his four-year high school record of 12,124 yards rushing. 

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 30: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens exits the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 30, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

That's an average of 3,031 rushing yards per season, which isn't so hard to imagine when you remember Henry was roughly 6-foot-2 and over 230 pounds as a youngster playing for Yulee High School. He also ran for 153 rushing TDs. Adding more mystique to the fable of Henry's HS reign, he finished his senior season with 4,261 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 09: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball defended by Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The star runner is finding modest comeback production amid a three-game win streak by Baltimore. 

King Henry reached the mark with 73 yards on Sunday. The 31-year-old had a slow start to a season where a steep drop-off was certainly possible. 

Many wondered if the titan of turf was approaching his final run. While not the same runner, the aging Henry's still a formidable weapon. Before Week 9's bye, Henry put on a vintage performance with a 119-yard rushing day against Miami.


