Derrick Henry Crosses Undeniably Impressive Career Milestone

Derrick Henry now sets his sights on a seventh 1,000-yard rushing season in the past eight years.

Derrick Henry’s Bo Jackson-in-Tecmo Bowl high school stats have finally been topped.

In a Week 10 win over the Vikings, the longtime star running back passed a unique career milestone spanning over a decade: finally running for more yards in his NFL career than in his super-human high school career.

To properly frame it, Henry needed 10 seasons to surpass his four-year high school record of 12,124 yards rushing.

That's an average of 3,031 rushing yards per season, which isn't so hard to imagine when you remember Henry was roughly 6-foot-2 and over 230 pounds as a youngster playing for Yulee High School. He also ran for 153 rushing TDs. Adding more mystique to the fable of Henry's HS reign, he finished his senior season with 4,261 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns.

The star runner is finding modest comeback production amid a three-game win streak by Baltimore.

King Henry reached the mark with 73 yards on Sunday. The 31-year-old had a slow start to a season where a steep drop-off was certainly possible.

Many wondered if the titan of turf was approaching his final run. While not the same runner, the aging Henry's still a formidable weapon. Before Week 9's bye, Henry put on a vintage performance with a 119-yard rushing day against Miami.

