Derek Jeter Completely Shuts Down Claims That World Baseball Classic Is Bigger Than World Series

The final of the 2026 World Baseball Classic is underway, and while the first few iterations of the event were moderately successful and generated some fan interest, there's no question its importance has grown over time.

In 2023, the finale between Team Japan, led by Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Team USA, led by Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, was electric. In a final at bat so cinematic it felt scripted, Ohtani struck out Trout in the ninth inning to secure the final out and Japan's third World Baseball Classic championship.

That game, that environment, sent anticipation for the 2026 tournament soaring. And it's lived up to that hype. A surprising Team Italy actually got viewers in Europe to watch baseball games. Team USA played both Mexico and Canada, setting up fascinating regional rivalry games. Then, a semifinal matchup between the US and a loaded Dominican Republic team was a contrast in styles and led to record television viewership that even approached NBA Finals levels.

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The finals will almost certainly exceed those numbers, as Team Venezuela has plenty of star power and fan support in the United States. It's been an intense, fascinating tournament that's elevated the WBC to new heights. And some of those involved, including Ronald Acuna Jr., have said it's the best moment of their professional careers. Even surpassing the World Series. Well, one of the best players in baseball history heard about that and has some thoughts on it.

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Derek Jeter Doesn't Agree That WBC Is Better Than World Series

As part of the pregame broadcast, Derek Jeter and the rest of the Fox crew discussed the importance of the World Baseball Classic, especially relative to Major League Baseball's most important event: the World Series.

"The passion's been unbelievable," Kevin Burkhardt said, "And we've heard a lot of players say ‘bigger than a World Series.' Bigger than a World Series, Derek Jeter?"

"I think the people that say it's bigger than the World Series never played in a World Series," Jeter shot back.

Well, pretty clear what he thinks!

It's interesting, because it seems like there's two different questions and answers here. Aaron Judge said this week that the atmosphere in the stadiums feels bigger than the World Series. But atmosphere isn't stakes, necessarily. And Judge has played in the World Series, and not just any World Series, but the 2024 edition, which matched up the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, the two biggest organizations in the sport. But again, those are two different questions. Is it an atmosphere that makes something feel bigger than something else? Or is it stakes?

You'd imagine that Judge would rather win a World Series than a World Baseball Classic championship. Obviously, Jeter wanted a World Series more than anything. But that doesn't take away from the incredible growth this tournament has experienced. Competing for your country is always going to carry extra weight, as it should. Why not just win both?