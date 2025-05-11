Denver Nuggets Somehow Managed To Score Only 8 Points In First Quarter Vs. Thunder

There are poor shooting performances and then there is what the Denver Nuggets did against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter of their NBA playoff series game on Sunday afternoon. The Nuggets only managed to score EIGHT points in the first 12 minutes against OKC in Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinal matchup.

Denver isn't exactly a low-scoring team, either. The Nuggets entered Sunday leading the best-of-seven against the Thunder 2-1, scoring at least 106 points in each of the first three games. They ranked fourth among all teams, averaging 109 points in the NBA playoffs.

But they just could not find the basket in the first quarter of Game 4. Denver shot a putrid 2 of 22 (9%) from the field, including 0 for 14 from 3-point range. One of the misses was a heave from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer, but still. That's… bad.

What's worse is that the Nuggets are the lower-seeded team, meaning they are playing at home. So, it's not like they can complain that they're unfamiliar with the court. Imagine paying for an NBA playoff ticket to see your team, and they show up with that first quarter. I might demand a refund.

Luckily for them, Oklahoma City didn't exactly light up the scoreboard, either. The Thunder managed to score only 17 points (6 for 22 FG, 1 for 13 3P), meaning the two teams combined for only 25 points. That tied an NBA playoff record.

Of course, social media users roasted the Nuggets (and the Thunder) for their abysmal performance.

The Nuggets did manage to rebound, somewhat, in the second quarter and outscored the Thunder, 28-25, meaning the game went to halftime with OKC leading 42-36. Still, prayers up for the folks out there that bet that over on this one. The pregame total was 228 and the teams combined for fewer than 80 points in the first half.