How A Random Drug Test May Have Recently Saved Life Of Broncos' Star Linebacker

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton was selected to submit a test as part of the NFL's drug testing program, and it turns out that the random test may have saved his life.

The 31-year-old issued a public statement on social media on Monday, announcing that the previous Friday, he had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumor after the NFL's drug test detected he had elevated levels of the hormone hcG in his system. With the results, he visited a doctor, who determined that he had signs of a testicular tumor, which led him to undergo a procedure to remove the tumor.

"I shared with my teammates and coaches that I underwent successful surgery on Friday for testicular cancer after being diagnosed last week," Singleton's statement began.

"Thankfully, we believe the cancer was caught early with a great prognosis for me and my family. While we are still awaiting some additional test results, I fully expect to return to the field in the coming weeks."

The timing of Singleton's diagnosis and procedure is quite remarkable.

While Singleton and doctors acted swiftly to remove the tumor, he still took the field for the Broncos on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, just a day before he underwent his procedure. Denver won the contest 10-7, and Singleton picked up nine total tackles while playing every defensive snap for his team.

Singleton went on to explain in his statement that he wrestled with the idea of sharing his life update and personal information, but chose to do so in hopes that it would help people decide to pay closer attention to their bodies.

The Montana State product will miss the Broncos' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, and while there is no official timetable for when he may return to the gridiron, he told reporters his recovery should not "be four, five, six weeks."