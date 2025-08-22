Dennis Schröder Claims Germany Doesn't "Love Him Like Dirk" Because He's Black

No, this isn't parody, he actually said that.

There are few things more popular in Germany than Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

Schnitzel, Oktoberfest, Mercedes-Benz, David Hasselhoff, none of them can hold a candle to the big, lanky power forward with the unblockable fade-away shot.

NBA journeyman and fellow compatriot Dennis Schröder didn't get the memo, apparently, as he went all Will Smith "how come he don't want me, man" when discussing his place in the pantheon of German basketball.

C'mon, Dennis! You can't seriously believe that, right?

The whole "because I'm black" argument is so played out at this point, but it looks like Schroder thinks it's still 2017 and people are going to eat this up.

Buddy, there's a reason you will never be as revered as Dirk is in Germany - or anywhere that watches basketball, for that matter - and it has nothing to do with the color or complexion of your skin.

Dirk Nowitzki is a legend.

He is a champion and a Hall of Fame player who revolutionized how the game was played, both in terms of big men being outside threats and how the NBA views international players.

You, on the other hand, have played for ten different NBA teams in your career and are probably more well known for your generational "bag fumble" after refusing to sign an $84 million extension with the Lakers back in 2021.

If you think Germany has a problem with dark-skinned people, you should take a look at their ever-evolving demographics over the last decade plus. I'm sure you'd be pleasantly surprised at how welcoming they are over there, Denny.

Thankfully, it looks like no one, not even the racially sensitive NBA fan demographic, is falling for Schröder's schtick.

Schröder's argument falls flat on its face even more when considering some of the basketball heroes from other countries, European and beyond.

Do the Greeks hate Giannis because he's black?

Not likely.

How about Kobe Bryant's popularity in China?

He's black AND he's not even from China!

If Schroder thinks Germany is racist, wait until he hears about East Asia.

Just when I think we've reached peak "offseason," a story comes along and outdoes the last one.

Tune in next week when Shedeur Sanders claims America is racist for thinking Tom Brady is a better quarterback than he is.

That episode of "First Take" will be appointment television!