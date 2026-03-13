Democrat Senator Gaslights Female College Athlete Whose Team Refused to Play Against Male

Do Democrats refuse to understand that defending men in women's sports is not a winning strategy, and quite literally anti-woman? It seems so.

Former Utah State volleyball player, now women's sports activist, Kaylie Ray, testified at the Arizona Senate Education committee hearing Wednesday to lobby for a common sense bill, Arizona's House Concurrent Resolution 2003, which would protect women's sports from biological males.

After Ray spoke, explaining more details about her background forfeiting against San Jose State in 2024, as did five other conference teams, due to the Spartans competing with a man (Blaire Fleming) on their roster, Arizona Democrat Senator Catherine Miranda shamed, belittled and gaslit Ray, questioning her competitiveness.



Miranda ended her lengthy diatribe about how she "would have taken on a man in a heartbeat" if she was in Ray's position and that she "would have welcomed" a man on her women's team, with the most condescending, disrespectful question: "How competitive do you think you really are?"

Miranda claimed that the issue is not about men unfairly competing in women's sports, "It's the individual person on how competitive you want to be."

A woman just told another woman to essentially, "shut up and play" even though it's objectively unfair and unsafe. This was the liberal version of Laura Ingraham telling LeBron James to "shut up and dribble."

This isn't about competitiveness, Senator. This is about fairness and integrity. You are quite literally victim blaming, and wildly anti-woman. How dare you shame this woman for doing the right thing?

After everything Ray, and countless other women and girls have gone through across the country, including Payton McNabb, who has sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a man competing in women's volleyball, this senator has the audacity to claim these brave women lack "competitiveness" and aren't as strong as her. Shame on you, Senator Miranda.



Miranda went on to claim, "this bill is bad, because you're just putting a whole community of women's sports in one category. When women like me, we have a different opinion."

WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN?!

Senator, you've already admitted that men are indeed competing in women's sports. You don't even bother to use your party's language of "trans" or "cis". Your argument is essentially that women getting beat up in boxing rings, defeated in the swimming pools, and subjected to male genitalia in their locker rooms, is about a lack of "competitiveness"?

You're saying that, as a society, we need to cater to your "different opinion"? Your opinion doesn't matter. Your opinion shouldn't supersede women's safety, and their sport's fairness.

Ray responded with more calmness and resolve than I would have, dismantling Senator Miranda's condescending, irrational argument by saying, "When men are allowed access into women's sports and spaces, it's not women's sports and spaces anymore."

Senator Miranda left Ray with one last jab after her final response to the committee disrespectfully stating, "Thanks for your opinion."

San Jose State University recently sued the federal government to challenge a Department of Education investigation, which determined the school violated Title IX by allowing Fleming to compete.

As stated by Fox News Sports Reporter, Jackson Thompson, "U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon responded to the lawsuit on Wednesday, giving the university a deadline of 10 days to come to a resolution agreement, or face funding cuts and a referral to the Department of Justice."