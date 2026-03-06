Democrat Senate Candidate Brags About Beating Up Girls In High School Wrestling, Dismisses Trans Issue

The Nazi tattoo-wearing senate candidate can't take men in women's sports seriously, so I refuse to take him seriously.

Democrats are once again trying to dismiss the problem of men in women's sports with false equivalencies, manipulation, and gaslighting.



Meet Graham Platner. A Democrat combat veteran running for senate in Maine. Platner made waves in October 2025 for trying to hide a Nazi-style tattoo, while at the same time making a fuss about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's Christian tattoo. It's always funny to see the party hellbent on calling Trump, his cabinet, and over half of America who voted for him, "Nazis," yet their candidates have Nazi tattoos and Democrats like Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego defend him and dismiss the backlash. Now Platner is bragging about beating up girls in high school wrestling.

"I was a captain of my high school wrestling team in 2003. I wrestled girls. Nobody cared," Platner said prior to noting that he beat those girls during his discussion with Anna Sale on Slate's "Death, Sex, & Money."

First off, this is a false equivalency. Pretending that women in men's sports is in the same category as men in women's sports is manipulative, laughable, anti-science, and anti-women. No one in their right mind would affirm that girls competing in men's high school wrestling and football, as Platner stated, is a fairness and integrity issue.

You know why nobody cared, Graham? No one thought it was unfair.

Also, you know why he competed against women in high school wrestling? Women didn't have their own wrestling teams up until fairly recently.

Here are the facts:

- Even at the same body weight, males have significantly more lean muscle mass.

- On average, men have 30-40% more upper-body strength.

- After puberty, like Platner at this point in high school, men have up to twenty times more testosterone, which leads to greater muscle development, higher power output, and faster strength gains.

- Males have higher bone density, wider shoulders, and typically longer reach.

- Men produce more fast-twitch muscle fibers, which helps with explosive take-downs, lifts, and throws.

If what Platner is saying is true about his past, his argumentation is not only a lie when it comes to "nobody cared," it is incredibly flawed. This argumentation is what has led to countless safety concerns for women, not only in sports, but in just about every aspect of society.

HeCheated.org dismantles Platner's claim that "nobody cared" in this thorough thread.

When Platner says, "I'm sorry, I cannot take it seriously," after making the bold claim that "nobody cared" about whether women were in men's sports, and vice versa, he is also saying that nobody should care if men are in women's restrooms, and other spaces that should be biologically sex-specific only.

Platner went on to offer a Pablo Torre-esque argument*, claiming the only reason that the men-in-women's sports issue is such a prominent culture war discussion is due to an "out-of-state billionaire making sure we have this discussion, and we don’t talk about raising his taxes."

*In case you forgot, Pablo Torre, in an act of desperation, and Democrat virtue signaling, claimed that Riley Gaines was only in the fight to keep women's sports female for money, power, and influence.



This isn't just about gaslighting courageous individuals fighting to keep women's sports female. It's about upending objective truth, and dramatically destroying society for the sake of "tolerance."

Women aren't an "identity." Women aren't simply testosterone levels. Women can't become the opposite sex. Women are a biological fact. Anyone accepting radical gender theory, which clearly doesn't support these facts in the slightest, doesn't care about the women and girls they are campaigning to represent in their state. They actually think so low of them, they will fight to put them in harms way.



When the Democrat party can't even, or simply refuses to give, a definition and affirm that women are biological females, I'm sorry, I cannot take you seriously as a candidate.