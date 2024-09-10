Deion Sanders Says He's 'Been On The Cross' After Criticism For Nebraska Loss

It's a new year, with new expectations in year two of the Deion Sanders era, yet the Colorado Buffaloes look exactly the same as they did in 2023.

The offensive line is atrocious, the defense is questionable, penalties and lack of discipline continue to be a problem, and inconsistency on both sides of the ball remains an issue. Generally, when teams have these types of obvious difficulties, the responsibility falls on the head coach. That's also been the case with the Colorado Buffaloes, much to the chagrin of the team's head coach.

All of the Buffaloes' problems came to a head again against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Saturday in a brutal 28-10 loss. The game wasn't even that close, as Nebraska jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Sanders at a press conference spoke about the offensive line issues, which started in 2023 and have continued in 2024. And he defended his players, saying they have the right guys on the line, while acknowledging that he deserved questioning after another frustrating performance. Except his response was as tone deaf and irresponsible as it gets.

"When you lose, you're going to be ridiculed, you're going to be prosecuted and persecuted and I'm good. I've been on the cross for a long time and I'm still hanging."

Deion Sanders Is Not ‘On The Cross’

Deion Sanders is an extremely well paid former professional athlete, who has lucrative branding and advertising deals based on his persona and the resulting attention it commands. His "brand" and the culture he's created around the Buffaloes football program has been one of high expectations, bordering on arrogance. Some might say it's fully crossed the line into arrogance.

When you invite attention, encourage, frankly, silly celebrations, and welcome celebrity guests while finishing your season 1-8, you can't act stunned and surprised that outsiders and sports media criticize you for not delivering on your promises. Sanders acting like any criticism of him or his team is equivalent to being crucified is absurd.

Part of being the head coach is taking responsibility and facing difficult questions. Lincoln Riley was roasted by the media after USC went 7-5 with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. He didn't say he was "on the cross" for it, because it's an expected part of coaching at a high level football program with high expectations. And he doesn't even project the same kind of mindset that Sanders does.

It's become the all-too-predictable pattern for Coach Prime. Underperform, reject most responsibility, act like others are the problem for daring to criticize him or the program.