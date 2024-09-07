Deion Sanders May Not Be Hard To Find, But Wins Sure Are As Nebraska Pops Colorado Bubble

If this wasn't a wakeup call for folks to stop declaring Colorado the next big thing in college football, I don't know what to tell you. The train of publicity should come to an end in Lincoln, and Deion Sanders should start worrying about his team, and not his kid winning the Heisman Trophy.

This was what you call a good ole fashion butt-whooping on Saturday night 28-10, and there was not a thing Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders or the entire Colorado football team could do about it. From the start, it was all Nebraska, as quarterback Dylan Raiola made enough impressive plays to have Cornhusker fans feeling good about their future.

Sanders finished the night with 244 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, after being pulled with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, which should tell you everything about tonight.

In front of a crowd of over 86,000 people, we witnessed Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule out-coach Deion Sanders, which honestly doesn't look very hard to do, especially with this play calling on offense. The Buffaloes had -17 rushing yards at the 10:06 mark of the fourth quarter, given that Shedeur was running for his life on what felt like every play.

If you are Colorado, losing your ninth straight game against an FBS school should feel exactly how it does, which is deflating. For all the hysteria around this program, I think it would be a good time to stop this nonsense. Simply put, Colorado is not a good football team, and their four or five ‘stars’ aren't going to get them over the hump.

After the first win of the season, Deion Sanders took to the microphone and proclaimed to Super-Fan ‘Ms Peggy’ that they were one-win closer to making a bowl game.

Well, after tonight, I don’t know what to tell you any longer. This looks like a team that should be relegated to FS2 on a weekly basis. But they won't, because Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are really good players, and their coach gives enough to the media that every time he says something entertaining, it's blown-up on social media to no ends.

Nebraska had zero problems rushing against this depleted Colorado defensive line, and not depleted because they don't have bodies. I mean depleted because they are not what Deion Sanders has been selling in the build-up to this season. Hell, assistant coach Warren Sapp cannot help this group, and what does that say about the caliber of players.

Nebraska Dominated Colorado, In Redemption Rematch

The Cornhuskers came out of the tunnel like a team with their hair on fire. We all knew that Nebraska and Matt Rhule wanted to prove something to the college football world, and I honestly don’t know how much this proves, because Colorado is so bad right now.

Now, yes, Nebraska is in a much better spot then when we saw them take the field in Boulder last season, getting drilled by the Buffs. But there was no doubting the Cornhuskers on Saturday night.

Yes, Travis Hunter is a fantastic football player, who gives it everything he's got on every single play, which led to over 100 yards receiving, along with playing defense. Sure, Shedeur Sanders will wind-up being drafted next April, and most likely go on to have a successful NFL career.

But what Nebraska did to Colorado on Saturday night should humble everyone around the Buffaloes football program. If anything, we learned a hard lesson on not drinking every bit of the kool-aid, which Colorado has been pouring for almost two years now.

For Matt Rhule, this looks like a defense that will be dangerous in the Big Ten, though they still have some problems to sort out. On offense, there will be games that Dylan Raiola keeps them in, because of his awareness on the field.

Where Does Colorado Go From Here? Who Knows

Good luck to whomever in that locker room has to figure this part out. Whether they want to believe it or not, I think some of these players bought-into their own hype a little too much. Now, after a demoralizing loss, just like the one they gave to Nebraska last season, it's time for Deion Sanders to decide on how he's going to highlight this football team.

I don’t care who you are, and how many touchdowns you pass, the Heisman Trophy committee will not give it to a player with maybe six wins, if that. So all of this talk can calm down from here, because I just can't see Shedeur Sanders getting a spot in New York with a .500 team.

So, the question now is where "Coach Prime" will go from here. Last week after the Florida State loss, some crazies were trying to advocate for him to get the Seminoles job.

Unfortunately, Deion Sanders has to prove he can win ‘his way’ before an opportunity like that.

No, we don't ‘believe’, and a lot of folks never did. Now it's up to Colorado to prove folks wrong, if it can.