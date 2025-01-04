Deion Sanders Pleads With Jets To Hire ESPN's Louis Riddick

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is wasting no time recruiting in the early portion of the Buffaloes' offseason. But Coach Prime isn't after a player, nor does he want the recruit in Boulder. Sanders is stumping for former NFL player-turned-executive Louis Riddick, currently an ESPN NFL analyst, to be the New York Jets' next general manager.

After more than five years as Jets GM, Joe Douglas was fired in November. Douglas was dismissed just weeks after the team sent head coach Robert Saleh packing in what has been a turbulent season. New York, entering the final week of the regular season, currently has a 4-12 record and has already begun interviewing GM candidates. That list includes Riddick.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that New York had completed an interview with Riddick for their open GM position. This caught Sanders' attention and prompted a response via X.

"Jets Please don’t mess this up and I pray this was a real interview and not that other thang y’all do. This man deserves a REAL CHANCE! He is knowledge & Class personified!," tweeted Deion Sanders, just hours after Schefter's tweet.

Deion Sanders And Louis Riddick Are Former Teammates

In 1992, Sanders and Riddick, both defensive backs, were teammates with the Atlanta Falcons. If the stars align (and boy, do Jets fans wish they would), there's a chance Sanders and Riddick can be connected again. New York is currently slated to pick seventh in April's NFL Draft, though they could slide into the Top 5 with a Sunday loss to Buffalo and some help. Picking in the Top 5, and maybe even the Top 7, could allow the Jets - and potentially Riddick - to select one of Sanders' Colorado stars: Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, or Heisman Trophy-winning WR/CB, Travis Hunter.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Hunter are expected to be in the running for the Draft's top overall pick. Few, if anyone, expect either player to drop out of the first five selections. But stranger things have happened. Should Louis Riddick land in New York and find himself with one of the Draft's first few selections, you can bet Coach Prime will once again have the New York Jets and Riddick in his social media mentions.

Here's hoping those stars align and Riddick does in fact end up in New York with a Top 5 pick. Aaron Rodgers, Deion Sanders, the Jets, a high draft pick…what could go wrong?

